Philip George Chalker
Capt. Philip George Chalker, age 82, passed Sept. 17, 2021, in a hospice home in Atlanta. He was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Lansing, Mich., to George and Margaret (Walker) Chalker, the youngest of three children.
He is survived by his sisters, Marlene Paul and Sally Smith; his life partner, Allison Smith; step-daughter, Angie “Sunshine” Smith; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind his island tribe and WSF (Wayward Sailor Family).
Between Phil’s outgoing personality and insatiable drive for life, he was ever drawn to the water. His intrigue with diving began as a young man in Michigan where his entrepreneurial spirit could be found diving shipwrecks off Lake Michigan. Eventually, Phil would buy a boat unseen and move to Florida where he would begin his charter business as a dive boat captain upon the Reef Roamer.
He spent many years in Florida, 15 years in the Bahamas, and even a few in Haiti. Later, he would trade engines for sails and transition to snorkel tours. During his last three decades of life, Capt. Phil could be found hosting St. John charter guests aboard the famous crisp little burgundy and white sailing vessel, the Wayward Sailor, with his shipmate, Tarn Hildreth, who worked alongside him for 18 years. He was a USCG-licensed charter captain for more than 50 years.
Phil was a vivid storyteller, and could often be found around town recounting the adventures of his younger years. When Phil wished one day that he could compile his memories into a book, a close friend began collecting his stories through recordings and interviews over a period of several years, eventually threading together a written narrative that would become the book of which he was very proud, “Adventures at Sea with Captain Phil Chalker.”
Capt. Phil was still booking charters right up until his last year of life. When asked by friends when he might consider retiring, Phil would simply respond, “I don’t want to retire until I get old.” Phil never really did get old. He passed of complications from a neurological disorder caused by COVID-19. His spirit is ever-present in St John and his memory will live on in the hearts of many for years to come.
Due to government restrictions of gathering size, a private service of remembrance will be held and shared via social media. Donations may be made in Phil’s memory to the St. John Animal Care Center, Kids and the Sea, or the Island Health and Wellness Center.
Proceeds from the book will also go to benefit these three St. John nonprofit organizations in his memory.
Keoner Tanisha Baron
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of 20-year-old Keoner Tanisha Baron, formerly of Dominica, who passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, USVI.
Keoner leaves to mourn her mother, Yvette Baron; father, Thomas Baron of St. Thomas; grandfather, John Baron of Dominica; brothers, Damian Leblanc of Texas, Clinson Baron of New York, Curwin Baron of Kentucky; her twin brother Keon Baron of St. Thomas, Mishael Danican and Michael John Paul of Dominica; sisters, Dannica Baron of Texas, Abilgail Baron and Britney Grant of Dominica; aunts, Daphne Saverine of Guadeloupe, Lythia Williams of New York, Luna Williams and Bernadette Mason of St. Thomas, Sandra Bannis, Cynthia Baron, Fransica Baron and Augustina Williams of Dominica; and Ezra on the mainland; uncles, Ricky Williams of St. Thomas, Rupert Walter in Guadeloupe, and Daniel, Allan and Manuel Baron of Dominica; sisters-in-law, Verdillia Leblanc of Texas, Kristine Baron of Kentucky and Jade Patton of New York; great-uncles, Tison and Tarus Baron of St. Thomas; great-aunts, Marcella and Delta Baron of Dominica; nephews, Elick and Kaulan John Paul of Dominica, Ethan Baron New York and Jaydie Bonnie in Dominica; nieces, Kailani and Kiana Leblanc, Sage Baron and Giselle John Paul; cousins, Kishawn and Kevon Mason, Sebastian Pascal, Luwan, Donna Benjamin, Rick and Olina; and others too numerous to mention; godmother, Glorine Bannis; godfather, Derrick Lewis; the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 2018; the entire Home Depot family of St. Thomas; the entire community of Paisc-Bouche, Dosdane, Colihaut and delices, Ports-Mouth and Savanpie
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Living Word Ministry in Smith Bay. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Interment Smith Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Due to the COVID pandemic and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Omar Brown Jr.
It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Omar Brown Jr., who passed away Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rose Benjamin; and father, Omar Brown Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Patrice Brown; sons, Omar Brown III and Raymond Brown; grandchildren, Analia Brown, Omar Brown IV and Adrian Brown; nephews, Aurio Parson, St. Clare George and Dimitre Palmer; nieces, Andrea George, Pia Nicholson, Aliya Richards and Raven Brown; and daughters-in-law, Stephanie Oriol and Atoya Sringette.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
