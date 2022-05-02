It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Philip Gregory Harrigan, son of the late Dr. Norwell and Beatrice Harrigan. Philip transitioned on April 5, 2022, at the age of 68 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Philip manifested his purpose primarily through his writings in journalism. He worked for newspapers in Pittsburgh and the USVI. He also brought his unique writing expertise to his work as a staff member for several senators in the USVI Legislature. Early in his career, he imparted what he had learned as an English instructor to the students at All Saints Cathedral School during the Ms. Brady era. The hallmark of his life was living his passion and imbuing all that he did with that light.
Philip is survived by his sister, Peta Harrigan Cole; brother, Norwell Elton Harrigan, sister-in-law, Dr. Birney M. Davies-Harrigan; niece, Nadja D. Harrigan; nephew, Derek Harrigan; great-nephew, Qian Harrigan-Thomas; and great-niece, Faith Harrigan; aunts, Alice Harrigan-Harewood, Lilleth Naar, and E. Bernice Harrigan; uncle, Patrick Harrigan; special cousins, Genevieve Donovan, Barbara Fredericks, the Rev. Dr. Earl Harrigan and Stella Saunders; and other relatives too numerous to mention individually.
His lineages include the Harrigans, Donovans, Maduros, DeCastros, Penns, Blydens, Smalls, and Pickerings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6, at All Saints Cathedral on Garden Street, St. Thomas.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
