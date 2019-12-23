Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Philip Mulrain, also known as "Bobby" or "Panhandle", who died in Decatur, Ga., on Oct. 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Mulrain.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Clay (Donald); granddaughters, Brittany Clay, Bria Clay, and Brianna Turner (Paul); sisters, Florence and Antonia ("Tonita"); brother, Carlton Jackson; nieces and nephews; special friend, Carol Hart; and many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Dec. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
