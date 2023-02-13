Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Philisianno Olanzo Callwood, better known as Zeddy and Seddy, on Jan. 20, 2023 at the age of 59, on Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands.
Mr. Callwood is survived by wife, Laura Thieman Callwood; mother, Lestelle Turbe; father, Philisianno “Foxy” Callwood; stepmother, Teresa "Tessa" Callwood; children, Lorraine, Jacob, Lilliana a/k/a as Lilly and Isaac Callwood; brothers, Cecil Chinnery, Sr., Gregory a/k/a Greg, Dean, Wendell a/k/a Windy and Christian Callwood; sisters, Cecelia "Celia" Callwood, Marie E. Turbe, Lorraine Lynch, Patricia Cox, Sheneka L. Smith, Justine and Adrianna b/k/a "Jemilla" Callwood; aunts, Gloria Peterson, Zida Parris, Esmeralda Fraser, Gertrude Callwood, and Pearlette Chinnery; uncles, Lucien “Claude” Callwood, Wendell Callwood and Urman Callwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, patrons and friends of the One Love Bar & Grill too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Foxy’s Outback on Jost Van Dyke. The viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the service following immediately after.
Ferry service from Tortola will be provided by the New Horizons Ferry Service from West End 8 and 10 a.m. and from Jost Van Dyke at 1, 2 and 5 p.m.
Transportation from St. Thomas and St. John will be provided by Inter Island Boat Service which will depart Red Hook at 7:30 a.m., Cruz Bay at 8 a.m. and return from Jost Van Dyke at 4 p.m.
Reservations can be made at: Interislandboatservices.com or by calling 340-776-6597.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.