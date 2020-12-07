Phyllis Louise Hall
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Phyllis Louise Hall on Nov. 17, 2020. She was 73.
Phyllis managed and owned Hillcrest Guesthouse in Cruz Bay, St. John, USVI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethlyn Lindqvist-Hall and Samuel Hall Sr.; and brother, Victor Hall.
Born in New York, she moved to St. John in 1959. The family lived at Peter Bay, then moved to Cruz Bay while Hillcrest Guesthouse was under construction.
She graduated from sixth grade at P.S. 102, located on East 113 Street, Manhattan, New York. She graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas, the Class of 1965.
She also graduated from the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Her junior year was spent as an exchange student at the University of Connecticut, where she learned to ice skate.
She graduated from Howard University, Washington, D.C., with a master’s degree in bio-environmental engineering and worked for the USEPA and USFDA in Washington D.C., and the Virgin Islands government for more than 32 years, in the Enid M. Baa Library, the Department Conservation and Cultural Affairs Water Laboratory, and as an environmental engineer in the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
She was the proud manager and owner of Hillcrest Guest House, where she lived and accommodated her guests from 1987 until moving to the states to be closer to family.
She was often encouraged by her mother Ethlyn Harthman Lindqvist Hall and grandmother Delia Moron Hall of St. Thomas, to pursue her education so that she could have more choices than they did.
Phyllis was survived by her two daughters, Janov and Tanya Wernicke; three grandsons; sister, Elsa Hall; and the Lindqvist, Harthman and Moron families of St. Thomas, St. Croix, New York, and abroad; and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial will be held. Condolences can be sent to: PhyllisHall.Memorial@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. John Animal Care Center (www.stjacc.org), Cancer Support VI (CancerSupportVI.com) or St. John Cancer Fund (stjohncancerfund.org)
