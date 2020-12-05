With heavy hearts, the Warner family announces the passing of their dear daughter, Phyllis Penella Warner. After a lengthy fight with cancer, Phyllis passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Penelle is survived by her parents, Myona and Ickford Warner; son, Nathanael Serrant; brother, Wayne Boynes; sisters, Lois Boynes, Donalee Veron Warner, Collette Warner, and Yvette Warner.
She’ll be forever missed by her nieces, Erica Rabsatt, Ferne Rabsatt Smith, Zena-Lee Rabsatt, and Tamesha Martin; nephews, Antonio Boynes, Lamar Boynes, Geoffrey Smith (in-law), Ramell Warner; great-nephews, Jeremy Rabsatt-Royal, Roland Sullivan, Ian Davis, Grayson Smith, Silas Boynes; and great-nieces, Camryn Smith, Jayda Boynes, and Lyla Boynes.
A public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, at Memorial Moravian Church. Interment will be at New Hernnhut Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, a livestream will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.