Piccola Leona Martin
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Piccola Leona Martin, who died March 24, 2021 at the age of 73.
Piccola Martin was survived by her children, Shamika Steele and Sean Harrigan Sr.; grandchildren, Tyessence Martin, Sherwaine Martin, Shantee Martin, Shyann Martin, Joneca Martin, Shiloh Martin, Shaliyah Harrigan, Sean Harrigan Jr., Sean Harrigan III, She’Koya Harrigan, Mea Roberts; stepgrandson, Warren Gibbs; sisters, Guiter Hodge, Celina Hodge, June Turnbull, Stephanie Cardoze, also known as Nefertiti Cardoze; brothers, Neal and Etienne George; nieces, Aisha, Talibah, Hanifah, Taheeda, Takiya, Audra and Almeade George, Denise Bannister, Bronda Hill, Taneshya and Tiffany George, Kishma Hansen-Evans, Kim Hansen, Michelle Joshua, Patrice Joshua-Waithe, Paulette Joshua, Mia Hodge-Hedrington and Felicia George; nephews, Keith Hansen Jr., Kelvin Hansen, Jeffrey Jacobs Talis, Karibe, Kwanza, and Neal George Jr. and Jose Alomar; special cousins, Denise Lewis, Lorel Parson-Flecha, Daryl Parson, Stefard Todman; other family friends, the Benjamin family, the Lynch family, Johnson family, Petersen family; close friends, Euranice Chesterfield, Angela “Angie” Arnold, Gerda Smith; daughter-in-law, Romaine Martin; and step-children, Deborah Martin, Rudolph Martin Jr., Faye Martin, Donald and Monique Martin and Neizhma Martin Francis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Piccola Leona Martin on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy, C5 Estate Hoffman.
The viewing will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Lawrence Alvin Charles Sr.
It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Lawrence Alvin Charles Sr., affectionately known as Cojo, Da-Le’, and Larry of Larry Charles Services, on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was the eldest, and only son of Thomas Alvin and Ina Thomas Charles, both of whom preceded him in death.
He left to mourn his five children, Carolyn “Carol” Charles-Brewley, Deborah “Debbie” Charles, Lawrence “Milk” Charles Jr., Earl “Earlie” Charles Sr., Denise “Dee Dee” Charles Clarke; son-in-law, Earl Brewley Sr.; sister, Merle Charles; brother-in-law, Eugene Davis Sr.; grandchildren, Larissa Charles, Lawrence Charles III, Kebebe Francis, Melisa Cummins, Earl Brewley Jr. MD., Earl Charles Jr., Jenelle Callwood, Darnelle Hazlewood, Kareem Charles, Caleeb Brewley Esq., Latiffany Charles, Akiem Charles, Kadeem Charles, La’Nae Charles, LaQuoia Charles, Aariyah Athanase, LaNique Charles, Winnaye Clarke; great-grandchildren, Ariana George, J’den Charles, J’sah Charles, Gia Tuckett, Jorden Charles, Cameron Cook, Akime Charles, Kaseem Brewley; significant other, Genevieve Donovan; aunts, Ivy Thomas Hodge, Ethlyn Thomas Hodge, Myrthlyn Thomas Blyden; nieces, Marsha Davis, Monique Davis, Michelle Davis-Baron; nephew, Eugene Davis Jr.; cousins, Ernesto Vanterpool, Charlene “Ifea” Vanterpool, Lydia Hendricks, Lesmore Howard, Ian Thomas, Ted Thomas, Beatrice Hendricks, Charles Hendricks Jr., Marie Thomas-Griffith, Yvonne Brutus, Carl Plaskett, Marva Jenkins, Alberto King Jr., Corrine King, Lydia Ells, Judy Gomez, Carlton Dowe, Carol George, Myra Hodge; American Legion, Virgin Islands Retiree Police Organization; CAHS Class of 1960; Cathedral Church of All Saints Men’s Fellowship; special friends, Joyce and Edwaldo Lebron and family; Hubert Ramier, Caroline and Benito Dawson and family; Jean and Godfrey Smalls, the Rev. Dr. Earl Harrigan; Elroy Donovan Jr., Brent Donovan, Jeanne Thomas, Adelaide Peters, Wingrove Clarke, Henry Baron, Leon Battiste; the Charles, Barry, Thomas, Mctavious, Smith, Howard, Plaskett, Henry, Vanterpool, Hendricks, King, Hodge, Marsan families; godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the viewing at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The service will be held at Cathedral Church of All Saints on Friday, April 23, 2021, commencing at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
