Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Piccola Leona Martin, who died March 24, 2021 at the age of 73.
Piccola Martin was survived by her children, Shamika Steele and Sean Harrigan Sr.; grandchildren, Tyessence Martin, Sherwaine Martin, Shantee Martin, Shyann Martin, Joneca Martin, Shiloh Martin, Shaliyah Harrigan, Sean Harrigan Jr., Sean Harrigan III, She'Koya Harrigan, Mea Roberts; stepgrandson, Warren Gibbs; sisters, Guiter Hodge, Celina Hodge, Stephanie Cardoze, also known as Nefertiti Cardoze; brothers, Neal and Etienne George; nieces, Aisha, Talibah, Hanifah, Taheeda, Takiya, Audra and Almeade George, Denise Bannister, Bronda Hill, Taneshya and Tiffany George, Kishma Hansen-Evans, Kim Hansen, Michelle Joshua, Patrice Joshua-Waithe, Paulette Joshua, Mia Hodge-Hedrington and Felicia George; nephews, Keith Hansen Jr., Kelvin Hansen, Jeffrey Jacobs Talis, Karibe, Kwanza, and Neal George Jr. and Jose Alomar; special cousins, Denise Lewis, Lorel Parson-Flecha, Daryl Parson, Stefard Todman; other family friends, the Benjamin family, the Lynch family, Johnson family, Petersen family; close friends, Euranice Chesterfield, Angela “Angie” Arnold, Gerda Smith; daughter-in-law, Romaine Martin; and step-children, Deborah Martin, Rudolph Martin Jr., Faye Martin, Donald and Monique Martin and Neizhma Martin Francis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Piccola Leona Martin on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy, C5 Estate Hoffman.
The viewing will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No.1. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
