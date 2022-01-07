With the heaviest of hearts and after a courageous battle with cancer, the family of Princeton T. Dean Jr., aka Dean Prince and Sufu Kenyatta, regrets to announce his passing on Dec. 19, 2021, in Puerto Rico, surrounded by his loving daughters.
Dean was born in Washington D.C., on June 26, 1949, and moved to St. Thomas in 1972. Dean was a dazzling musician and actor his whole life. Many in the Virgin Islands will remember him playing for local bands T&T, James Dean, and Cookie and the Millionaires, as well as the very popular Muscavado. Over the years, his sense of adventure led him to numerous jobs around St. Thomas --- a teacher for the Virgin Islands Education Department, a Main Street jeweler, Havensight concierge, and an island jeep tour guide to name a few.
The life Dean designed for himself was vibrant, gentle, and unconditionally loving. He is preceded by his mother and father, Princeton and Joyce Dean; and his brother, Andrew Owen Johnson, aka Seitu. He is survived by his three daughters, Mattisha Dean, Susie Coleman, and Lindsey Dean; two sisters, Joyce Strauss and Deborah Greene; four grandchildren, Malik Hunt, Akirah Alston, Ahli Harris, and Lataja Coleman; three nephews, Jason Smith, Troy Greene, Marquis Greene; two nieces, Deborah Turner and Chastity Greene; a grand-niece, Jasmine Morris; a great-grandnephew, Franklin Nesmith; the loving mothers of his daughters, Janice Dean, aka Jai Kenyatta-Anderson, Karin Coleman, and Lorraine Salik; adopted family, Andre Johnson, Andrea Re, and Frank Serrado; and countless friends between the Virgin Islands, California, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, and Sibs.
Always with a big grin and a kind word, Dean will be dearly missed. A memorial service at Magens Bay will be held in the months to come. Condolences may be expressed at princetondean2021@gmail.com.
In remembrance of Dean, please consider making a gift to Cancer Support Virgin Islands (https://www.cancersupportvi.com/).
