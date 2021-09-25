It is with a sad heart that the family of Priscilla Maduro announces her passing at the age of 75 in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 6, 2021.
Priscilla Maduro was born April 26, 1946, in Tortola, BVI, and resided in St. Thomas, USVI, for many decades.
Priscilla was the second of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso Maduro and Adreline Phillips Maduro; and her brother, Vancito Maduro. She is survived by her remaining siblings, Joyce Maduro Williams, Leonora Donovan, Christine Maduro Buchanan and Maduros: Julian, Juliana, Patricia (Patsy) and Rudolph Sr. and aunt, Zula Phillips.
She is further survived by her children, David (Archie) Maduro, Avery Maduro, Sharon A. Hodge Vanterpool, Marcel Hodge Sr. and Jeffrey Hodge Sr.; grandchildren, Shanelle A. Vanterpool Donovan, Roy A. Vanterpool Jr., Shari A. Vanterpool, Shanika Maduro, Jeffrey Hodge Jr., Marcel Hodge Jr., Jaekwon Hodge, Sekouri Magras, Destiny and Malia Hodge; great-grandchildren, Shane W. Donovan Jr., Le’Koi Vanterpool, Jovani White, Deja’Nike Vanterpool, Jayden Belle, Shanique Vanterpool, Arianna Vanterpool, Leilani and Jah’Mir Hodge, Kaiden D.J. Black, Khalia A. Black, and Miracle Hodge; son-in-law, Roy A. Vanterpool Sr.; daughters-in-law, Daphne Cox, Lisa Bastian Hodge and Akeeda Clarke Hodge; grandson-in-law, Shane W. Donovan Sr.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home. The viewing will be at 9 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Friday, Oct. 1. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. All COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing will be followed during the funeral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
