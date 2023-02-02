Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Raffaelo Agustus Benjamin known to many as “Benji”, “Legs” or “Wazim” who was called home on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 64.
Raffaelo is survived by his two sons Neil and Lionel Benjamin; adopted son Jermain Matthew in USA; brother, Jeveryl Benjamin in USA; sister Eldica Benjamin in St. Kitts; three grandchildren, Neil Benjamin Jr, Jaden Benjamin and Aneilia “Sunshine” Benjamin; special daughter, Amanda Bridgewater; many nieces and nephews, including his favorite niece Noella Benjamin in St. Kitts, Alicia Benjamin, Shantel, CJ, Jordan, Christina, Aakeem, Trisha, Raheem, Cameron and Shawn; great nieces and nephews including Mickale, Bridgette, Tishaunna, Janelle, Stacey, Kissanna, Alexandria and KJ; his close best friend Basil “Baka” Patrick; extended family members, and loving neighbors of the Michael J Kirwin Terrace Community.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing that will be held at 9 to 10 a.m, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, VI. Celebration of life service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral home and Crematory Service.
