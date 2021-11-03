We are saddened to announce the passing of Ralph Louis Quetel.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Quetel; daughter, Christina Basick;,and grandchild, Zoey Basick; brothers, Stanley Quetel and Steve Quetel; nieces, Christina Quetel, Jessica Gomez; nephews, Michael Quetel, Jason Quetel, Joshua Quetel; sisters-in-law, Marie Greaux, Theresa Querrard, Carol Bryan, Geraldine Quetel; brothers-in-law, David Ledee, Silvi Ledee, Tony Ledee; godchildren, Jessica Gomez and Jennifer Bryan; and additional friends and family too numerous to mention.
There will be a service at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, above Sibilly School, on Friday, Nov. 5. There is a private burial with only immediate family to follow.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.