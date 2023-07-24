Randolph Alphonso Liverpool passed away, July 7, 2023.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Memorial Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Followed by the Funeral Service at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow after the services at the Western Cemetery #3
Children, Julien Payne, Carol Allen (Darryl Allen), Jacqueline Payne, Karen Payne-Anukam, Curtis Payne, Esther King (Jason King), Michael Liverpool, Andrew Liverpool, Christopher Liverpool, Adrian Liverpool, Mark Liverpool, Paul Brooks; grandchildren, Tajee Payne-Weathers, Prince Murray Payne Jeremiah Payne, Joshua Payne, Joseph Payne, Jordan Payne, Jasmin Payne, Jaylyn Payne, Renique Allen-Ranel (Jamal), Tyrell Allen, Dariah Allen, Akeem Daniel, Akumba Daniel (Alanah Daniel), Anika Daniel, Jason Miller, Jamal Miller, Keturah Ernest, Mekael Romain, Cahbari Payne, Cailyn Payne, Madden Payne, Elizabeth King, Samuel King, Lexus Liverpool; great grandchildren, Mekeem Daniel, J'nyah Daniel, Jai Daniel, Zayden Daniel, Josiah Payne Jay'Moi Miller, Je'Cyon Miller, Ji'Quan Miller.
Funeral Arrangement by Turnbulls Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
