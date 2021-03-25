The family of Randolph Constantine Earle Sr., is heartbroken and deeply saddened as they announce his passing on Feb. 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Randolph was born March 24, 1944, to Dorothy Halliday Palmer and Edward Beresford Earle in Basseterre, St. Kitts, West Indies. Randolph was the seventh of eight children, and the only boy among his adoring sisters. He returned to the warm embrace of his sisters who preceded him: Louisa Walker, Sarah Deposoir, Urcille Tyson, Nellie Grant and Viola James. His sisters, Mildred Flanders of St. Martin and Gloria Samuel of St. Thomas, mourn his loss.
Randolph’s legacy lives on in the children of his body and heart: Corliss Arthurton, Glenn Amory Earle, Kai Earle Marion (Bernett Marion), Dorothy Earle Browning (Lee Browning), Randolph Earle, Jr., Christina Stevens Bannister, Renard Stevens and Gregory Stevens (Lisa Stevens), and their respective families.
He was a favored uncle, cousin, grandfather, and friend to many. Memories of home-cooked meals, life lessons, laughs, stories and the loved he effortlessly shared will keep him with us still.
When Randolph left St. Kitts, he found a second home in St. Thomas. There, he formed many lifelong friendships while not losing hold of his childhood friends. After many years in St. Thomas, he and his family headed to New York to start a new chapter. For the last 30 years, he proudly served customers at The Home Depot in Long Island and Albany, N.Y., where he enjoyed his work and was beloved by his coworkers.
As long as people remember our name and recall our stories, we live on.
