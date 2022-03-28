Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Raphael Antonio Lang, better known as “Red” or “Raphie,” on Feb. 9, 2022, at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife, Delta Ambrose Lang; son, Jamil Abdul Lang; niece, Katrice Ruan Lawton; sister, Lorraine Alcenta Lang Roumo; sisters-in-law, Deanne Ruan, Denise Ruan, Diane Ruan, Debra Ruan; brothers-in-law, Lorne Ruan, Aubrey Ruan, Darryl Ruan, Neil Ruan; aunts, Eve “Tena” Waters, Shirleen Durand, Alcenta George; nieces, Soray R. John, Yla T. Goodings, Katrice Ruan, Carla King, Dmetria A. Taylor, Tamara A. Lang, Ph.D, Barbar Routolo, Cassia Ruan; nephews; Ronald Roumo, Delano King, Eurgle Ruan Jr., Neil Ruan Jr., Jared Williams, Selwyn King, Dwayne Clendinen, Eugene “Poppy” Taylor; great-nieces, Khalia Williams, Khaniya Williams, Zaire Burns, Khyiesha Williams, Jessimani Abrahams, Olivia Ruan; great-nephews, Darrick Potter, Jr. MD, Louis A. Mills, Savion Horton, Donte A. Roumo, Joseph A. Potter, Krishawn Horton; close cousins, Beryl Mercer, Joyce Llanos, Gloria Loeberg, Desni Simmiolkjier, Eric “Larry” Bough, Naomi Monsanto, Suzette Bough-James, Rasheld Bough; grandchildren, Dishon Lang, Kentavious Lang, Jamarri Lang, Khalil Lang, Kiwan Lang, Kaelyn Lang, Kareem Lang, Kamali Lang, Jahlil Lang, Kachief Lang, Kasheem Lang, Kimora Lang; and great-grandchildren, Athena Alexandra Lang, Kali Lang, King Lang, Ian Lang, Tymarcus Lang, Kamya Lang, Kira Lang, Kassie Lang, Kimora Lang; special friends, Alvis “Al” Vanterpool, Cecil Carney, Ari Ari, Floyd Williams, Rudy Harrigan, Steve Steele.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at Zion Outreach and Evangelical Ministries at 10M Lindbergh Bay.
Services are entrusted to Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
