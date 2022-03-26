With heavy hearts, the family of Raphael Christian announces his passing on March 14, 2022.
A beloved husband, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Raphael was born on July 24, 1953, in Ottos New Town, Antigua and Barbuda. He received his primary education at St. John’s Boys School. After his schooling he was employed at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Gold Coin. In 1982 he moved to St. Thomas, USVI, where he resided in Paul M. Pearson Gardens. He was employed by Commercial Security as a guard supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Liette Halliday-Christian; mother, Mary-Ann Christian, father, Joseph Fenton; and aunt, Geraldine Christian.
He is survived by his children, Alford (Dorcus) Christian, Marvis Christian, Veronica Christian, K-won Christian and Raphael Christian Jr.; siblings, George Christian, Dawn Farrell, Sharon “Moira” Christian and Ethlyn (Kenneth) Matthew; cousins, MacBeth and Olson Christian; stepchildren, Dorothy (Dester) Halliday, Rasheed Rogers, Hilary Halliday and Desiree Halliday; aunts, Pamela, Daisy and Audrey Christian; uncles, Franklyn, Samuel and Fabian Christian; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing Tuesday, April 12, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, April 13. A final viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The funeral service will follow immediately. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.