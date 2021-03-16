We regret to announce the passing of Raphael Parrott, better known as Wardoo, who died Feb. 10, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Albert Parrott and Elouise Pickering Parrott; grandfather, Ernest E. Pickering; son, Shawn Parrott; brothers, Rhudel Albert Parrott, Raymond and Roy Parrott; and sister, Norma Romney.
He was survived by his sons, Salam Parrot and Musa Parrott; grandchildren, Saleema Parrott, Yanika, Emmanuel, Ezekiel Parrott; great-grandchildren, Dre’Quan Rawles, Sah’Ni, Diamond, Sah’Niea and Sah’Leah Savage; sisters, Hermance Richardson, Hiliare Romney, Rosalia E. Huyghue, Rosalind I. Titley and Ritza Parrott; brother, Ronald Parrott; brother-in-law, Wilfred Titley; aunt, Edris Turton; uncle, Evelyn Pickering, Verne and Winston; close friend (like a son) Ricardo Belgardo, better known as Etto; and nieces, nephews, cousins in Tortola and St. Maarten, French West Indies, too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
