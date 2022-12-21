The family is sad to announce the passing of Rashed Lewis who passed on Nov. 17, 2022.
He was predeceased by his mother, Janice Frett-Challenger and father, Hilroy Lewis Sr..
He is survived by his stepfather, Freeston Challenger; stepmother Martina Lewis; fiance Virginia Lewis; children Rashede Lewis Jr., Rayshaun Lewis, RaNiya Lewis, Raseim Lewis, Zaira Lewis; nine brothers, five sisters and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will take place on Dec. 26, 2022 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m.
The funeral service for Rashed Lewis will take place on Dec. 27. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship Interment will be in Eastern cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
