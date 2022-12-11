The family is sad to announce the passing of Rashed Lewis who passed on Nov. 17,2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Frett-Challenger, his father, Hilroy Lewis Sr.; a brother, Ervin Lewis; and aunts Elaine Joseph and Blondina Lewis.
He is survived by a stepfather, Freeston Challenger, stepmother, Martina Lewis; fiancé, Virginia Lewis; children, Rashede Lewis Jr., Rayshaun Lewis, RaNiya Lewis, Raseim Lewis, Zaira Lewis; brothers, Jerome Chiddick, Rashon Lewis, Jamal Challenger Sr., Jermaine Challenger Sr., Leron Lewis, Courtney Lewis, Hilroy Lewis Jr. and Troy Lewis; sisters, Serilda Lewis, Hilear Lewis-Dance, Janisha Challenger-Lawrence, Nerissa Lewis and Shalissa Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kishmaal Smith-Challenger, Kerrit Lewis, Lois Bailey and Marzel Israel ; brothers-in-law, Terray Dance, Danny Lawrence; aunts, Janet Smith, Gloria Lewis, Necia Meyers and Ita Mae Frett; uncles, Eulester Lewis ( uncle Style), Ocran Alex Lewis, Leslie Lewis (Lopez), Wayne Frett, Verne Frett Sr., Ralain Frett, Troy Frett; nephews, Kayden Lewis, Jamal Challenger Jr., Jamar Challenger, Kh-Mourei Gumbs, Jermaine Challenger, J’Mani Challenger, Nesley Brown Jr., Kobe Charles, Elijah Bowers, Carter Bowers and Hilroy Lewis III; nieces, Kadira Lewis, Karronthea Lewis, Jedaya Lewis, Sadaeya Lewis, Te'Niya Dance, Harmonee Lewis, Dylauni Lawrence, Destini Lawrence, Jeniqua Chiddick, Jerisha Chiddick, Jerlisha Chiddick, Kailey Chiddick, RaSaiya Lewis, Jamika Challenger, Jamira Challenger, J’Moia Challenger, J’Mia Challenger, Janiya Challenger, Kearia Challenger, JazAnea Challenger, Jeraya Challenger and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The pallbearers are Jerome Chiddick, Jamal Challenger, Jermaine Challenger, John Meyers Jr. and Jahmoi Meyers.
The first viewing will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service for Rashed Lewis will take place on Friday, Dec. 16. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship. Interment will be in Eastern cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.