It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our loved one, Raul Antonio Canton, who entered heaven’s gates on Feb. 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga.
Raul spent his earlier years in St. Thomas and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and later moved to Atlanta, where he graduated from Redan High School in 2002. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and then later pursued an associate degree in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology. He graduated with cum laude honors. He will be most remembered for his sweet and genuine spirit, and his willingness to provide a helping hand, especially if you had any mechanical issues.
He is survived by his parents, Roy F. Canton Jr. (Bonnie-Vi) and Juanita A. Canton; bonus grandmother, Maureen “Dubie” Canton; his five beautiful children, Asiah, Ryan, Alisa, James, and Aujah-Rae, and the love of his life, Alesha Garrett; his siblings, Monique Frazier-Canton, Roy F. Canton III (Vida), Ria Canton-Archibald (Craig), Kimberly Ayala, Vanessa Ayala, and Erica Ayala; and sisters-in-love; Aisha Garrett and Ladawn Dilligard; nephews, Kieyle Reddish Canton, Douglass Amir Edwards, Kai Liam Canton; niece, Zuri Saige Archibald; aunts, Corice Arman, Renise Blue (Henry), Anique Leotaud (Ian), and Reesa Wilson (Kirk), Denise Winstead, and Felecita Creque (Gitano); uncles, Roy “Sonny” Canton (Diahara), Réal Canton I (Muniyra), Rey Canton, Keith Sewer, Almando Liburd, Angelo Liburd (Ruth), Lorenzo Liburd, Richard Dalmida-Liburd; and a host of cousins too numerous to mention; special friends, Robert “Rob” Brown, Kevron Jarvis, Roderick James Baker, and Graheim “Kimba” Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine and Hugo Liburd; paternal grandparents, Roy Canton Sr., and Eileen Canton; and uncles, Marvin Joseph, Kenneth Sewer and Juanito Liburd; cousin, Alana Liburd; and mother-in-love, Phyllis Dilligard. We take comfort in knowing that Raul is safe in the arms of the Lord and is now at peace.
Visitation will be held at Divine Mortuary, Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Ga., today at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life in his honor at 2 p.m.
Access the following link to view Celebration of Life online (starting at 1:45 p.m.: https://player2.streamspot.com/?playerId=69442645
