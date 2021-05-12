Raymond Antonio Fahie
It is with great profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Raymond Antonio Fahie, in Defuniak Springs, Fla., on April 13, 2021, at the age of 79.
After Raymond graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1958 he left St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and moved to New York where he enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp. and served from 1959 until 1963. When he returned to civilian life, he sought employment with General Motors Corporation where he worked in Los Angeles, Calif., and Oklahoma City, Okla., until he retired after working for General Motors for 27 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alfred and Lesmora Foy; his uncles, Herman, Austin, Howard, Justin, Nathaniel and Daniel Fahie; his aunts, Layernelle (Nellie) Fahie, Rosamound Fahie and Mena Blyden.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Evelyn Grant, and son, Michael Fahie; his brothers, Oliver, Mario (Chico), Alfred and Glenn Foy; his sisters, Verna Hill, Annette Foy and Sylvia Probasco; his nephews, Ariel, Oliver Jr., Nishaw Foy, Odell Callwood, Kenny Moron, and Alexander, Wasani and Marcus Probasco; and his nieces, Julie Normil, Nivea Hill, and Asura, Asha, Gloria, Kalila, Latasha, Natra and Sara Foy.
He was also survived by a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. According to his wishes, Raymond was cremated in Defuniak Springs, Fla.
