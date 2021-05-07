Raymond Antonio Fahie
It is with great profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Raymond Antonio Fahie, in Defuniak Springs, Fla., on April 13, 2021, at the age of 79.
After Raymond graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1958 he left St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and moved to New York where he enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp and served from 1959 until 1963. When he returned to civilian life, he sought employment with General Motors Corporation where he worked in Los Angeles, Calif., and Oklahoma City, Okla., until he retired after working for General Motors for 27 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alfred and Lesmora Foy; his uncles, Herman, Austin, Howard, Justin, Nathaniel and Daniel Fahie; his aunts, Layernelle (Nellie) Fahie, Rosamound Fahie and Mena Blyden.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Evelyn Grant, and son, Michael Fahie; his brothers, Oliver, Mario (Chico), Alfred and Glenn Foy; his sisters, Verna Hill, Annette Foy and Sylvia Probasco; his nephews, Ariel, Oliver Jr., Nishaw Foy, Odell Callwood, Kenny Moron, and Alexander, Wasani and Marcus Probasco; and his nieces, Julie Normil, Nivea Hill, and Asura, Asha, Gloria, Kalila, Latasha, Natra and Sara Foy.
He was also survived by a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. According to his wishes, Raymond was cremated in Defuniak Springs, Fla.
Daryll E. Fleming
The family would like to announce the passing of Daryll E. Fleming, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Verne Fleming and Helen Hodge, on March 11, 1957.
Daryll Fleming moved to St. Thomas and dedicated his life to servicing the community as a corrections officer until he retired. He enjoyed dancing with his family and always had smile and jokes for anyone who would listen.
He died April 30, 2021. He was survived by his wife, Ingrid Lewis Fleming; sons, Niegel and Barryl Lewis; grandkids, Laquan Cruz, Deja Lewis, Lajani Lewis, Kieara Lewis and LaShay Lewis; niece, Tameko; special cousin, April Shneider; siblings, Stephens, Pepe, Sandra, Vernon and Verne; and extended families, the Schneider, White and Hodge families.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes.
The viewing will be at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the service from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
The cremation service will be at 10 a.m. at Western Cemetery No. 1 on Monday, May 10.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
William Queeley
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of William Queeley, better known as “Bill.” He passed away at his home peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Florence Queeley; his brother, Herbert Queeley; and his sisters, Francis Queeley, Angelina Freeman, Phyllis Queeley Maynard and Georgina Queeley.
Bill was survived by his wife, Elaine Flanders Queeley; sons, Anthony W. Queeley, Tyrone Queeley and Tashawn Queeley; daughter, La Chale Queeley; stepson, Leonard Flanders; stepdaughters, Glenda Flanders Tapia and Carlene Flanders McAdams; brother, Elsworth Queeley; special nephew, Cromwell Freeman Jr.; special cousin, Sarah Woodley; brother-in-law, Glanville Stout; sisters-in-law, Thelma Williams and Valerie Lettsome; daughters-in-law, Kisha Queeley and Ferryniesa Weeks; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; special friends, Michael Lewis, Ezekiel Daniel and Andy Fredricks; and more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center.
The funeral service will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service following immediately at 11 a.m.
The service can be viewed on Nisky Moravian Facebook page or the Nisky Moravian YouTube Channel.
To honor his final wishes, his body will be cremated and at a later date, his ashes will be scattered in the land of his birth, the beautiful island of St. Kitts.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
