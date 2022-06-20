It is with heavy a heart that the family of Raymond St. Claire Collins announces his passing on June 14, 2022, at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Adina Collins; wife, Crecita Irma Collins; brothers, Bertram Henry, Walter Collins, Ebenezer Collins and Edgar Collins; and sisters, Edna Gumbs, Bernice Collins, Jennie Collins, Iris Collins and Winifred “Myrtle” McDowell.
He is survived by his sons, Trevor Martin and Donnie Collins; daughters, Tracy Collins and Carol Collins; daughter-in-law, Arlene Donavan Collins; grandchildren, Atijah Collins, Asibah Collins, Kashif Oneal, Shanae’ Liburd, Shaunte’ Liburd, Atibah Fleming and Arlge Bennett; great-grandchildren, Azaiah Collins, M’Khai Burgan, Lance Cannings, Jr. and Serenity Miller; nieces and nephews, June Rawlins Elliott, Karen Martin, Jackie Collins, Sharon Collins-Dejonge, Eugene Collins, Lincoln Collins, Carl Collins, Kim McDowell, Dale McDowell, Craig McDowell and Dwight Rawlins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.
