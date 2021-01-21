We regret to announce the passing of Raymond Warren De Windt.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Turnbull's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Christchurch Methodist with the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He was survived by his daughter, Carlette Genoa; sisters, Viola Joseph of New York and Olive Domingo of Maryland; grandchildren, Jessica Hodge and Dwayne Hodge; great-grandchildren, Mia Hodge, Destiny Bowry, and Austin Aden Bowry; sisters-in-law, Esther R. Turnbull, Doris Smalls, Irma Creque, Victoreen Romney-Varlack, Vivian Powell, Violet Henley De Windt, Geraldine Peterson, and Urma Creque; brother-in-law, Ruhner Romney; son-in-law, Ezgeni Genoa; and nieces and nephews, Donald "DoubleD" De Windt, Allen O. De Windt Jr., Owen De Windt, Cecil "Gringo" De Windt, Melvin "Doc" De Windt, Raymond "RX" De Windt, Milton Davis Jr., Marilyn Thibou, Diane De Windt-Hall, Angelina De Windt-Smith, Floricia De Windt, Alcenta De Windt, Othelia J De Windt, Julie Peguero, Jan Domingo, Jacqueline Mbayo, and Julia Domingo, Steve Blake, Dwight Blake, Donald M. Turnbull, Leoneilda L. Blake, Shirley Charles, Rosalind Harkins, Kevin Smalls, Marvin Smalls, Paul A. Smalls, Jasmine Fredericks, Sherry O’Neal, Milton Creque, Damian Creque, Michelle Bhajan, Gregory Hodge, Sandra Griffith, Guy West, Dawn Maatthey, Stacey Pickering, Kamali Blake, Shaharlee Blake.
He was also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews; close cousins, Janet and Dante DeCastro, Elihu Rhymer (Tortola), Austin Potter Sr.; and special friends, James and Diane Hedington, Hilda Barry, Marjorie De Windt, and Justin Turnbull, and De Windt, Rhymer, Romney, DeCastro, Domingo, Rollins, Harrigan, Baa, Bonelli, Gordon, George, Warner, Sprauve and Golden families.
