It is with profound confidence in the power of and the blessed hope of the first resurrection, that the family of Rebecca Elizabeth “Naomi” Simon announces her passing on May 3, 2021. She was born on the island of Antigua on Nov. 7, 1937, and died at the Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cameron Emmanuel “King” Harrigan and Beatrice “Bea” Knight; her siblings, Joseph Phillip, Ruthlyn “Perfect Mrs.” Richards, and Charlesworth “Patley” Harrigan.
Rebecca leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Steve; and wife, Daislyn Roberts; and Randy “Colour-Colour” Simon and wife Lorraine Simon; daughters, Judith Liburd and husband Densmore Liburd, Arlene, Blundel and Claudette Simon; 24 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, George Spencer and Rolston Harrigan; sisters, Ruth Barton, Janise Martin, Patricia Francis, Melda Westley and Kathleen Harrigan.
She also leaves behind 31 nieces and 18 nephews along with their children and grandchildren; her inlaws, Dorothy and Hillarine “Queenie” Joseph, Geraldine “Jerry” Wells, Ethlyn and Betty Simon, Johanna Phillips, Charlesworth “Hustler” Richards, Samuel Barton and Malachi Prince; and all her other friends and relatives are equally as important but too numerous to mention.
Mrs. Simon, “Sister Simon,” will be fondly remembered by the SDA congregations in Liberta, Potters, and Villa in Antigua, and the congregations on St. Thomas, especially the Maranatha congregation of which she was a member.
Mrs. Simon held to the belief that her life’s mission was to be a blessing to others. She readily gave hugs, huge smiles, counsel and encouragement to others and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Her funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 6, at the City SDA Church, No. 55 Dronningens Gade, St. Thomas. The viewing is at 9 a.m. with the service to begin at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Western Cemetery No. 1. Tributes may be emailed to ourchampion4ever@outlook.com
The service will be live streamed. Wear festive colors to celebrate her vibrant life.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
