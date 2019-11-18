Recaldo Alexander Joseph, also known as Joe or Caldo, died Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was preceded in death by his child, Don A. Richards.
He is survived by his wife, Leoneice Joseph; children, Rick Joseph, David Joseph, Rita Joseph, Yvonne Joseph, Sancia Berkley, Dellareese Richards Priester, Davon Richards Sharpe, Latesha Florent Isaac, Lawren Florent; grandchildren, Kishma Warrell, Shalique Caraballo, Trenee Sharpe, Tinesha Sharpe, Yasmine Richards, David Sharpe, Daquan Herbert, Davontaye Florent, DaMarques Florent, Lataeya Isaac, Jada Isaac, Whitney Isaac, Devin Joseph, Ackim Eugene, Charles Moitt, Chester William, Chantelle Joseph, Carissa Gomes, Chandel Williams, Corrie Proctor, Okeem Challenger, Rockeem Russell, Jahmall Springer, Fuemci Simon, Jahkai Springer, Jaylin Springer, Akil Joseph, Taylor Joseph, Ashley Joseph; great-grandchild ,Emari;
brothers, Gladstone Watson, Basil Richards and Vincent Sterling; sisters, Cora Athill and Thelma Sterling; nieces and nephews, Chester Sterling, Brenda, Selvin, Patmore, and Derrick Watson, Molly Baltimore, Charmaine, Basil Jr., Barry, and Sherry-Ann Richards, Toussaint, Kizzy, Billie, Cordell, Junett, and Renell Sterling; daughters-in-law, Leslie Joseph, Lucille Joseph; sons-in-law, Dell Priester, Daniel Berkley; special friends, Rasbert, Hunt, Irea Cole, Leon Cole, Wellington Pelle, Sherilyn Peters, Kirby, Smithy, Phillip Davenport, Joey, Davis family, Mr. and Mrs. Everton Coates, Evans and Keithky Bucannon, William Isaac, Kaya Smith and friends and family too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Church of God of Prophecy. The viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences, visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
