Reginald A. Scotland
With heavy hearts, the family would like to announce the passing of Mr. Reginald A. Scotland, age 78, who died March 23, 202l at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Antigua. He grew up with his mother and his grandmother, Priscilla Mack, before reaching adulthood and moving to St. Thomas. He attended the Faith Wesleyan Holiness and was best known for his charming personality as a taxi driver, hence his nickname Sunshine. He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Williams; father, Eustace “Papa Doc” Scotland; his sister, Maudline Smith; and his brothers, Cyril “Azzie,” Rupert and Dennis Scotland.
He was survived by his brother, “Walton” Christopher McDougal and sister in-law Phyllis; his partner, Heather Maynard and their daughter, Reginna Scotland; his stepchildren, Caldra Maynard, Latisha, Laron and Lewis Venzen; his son, James Walwyn and his children with ex-wife, Josephine Scotland, Shornna Berkeley, Shawn and Steve Scotland and Alicia Scotland; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews include: Christopher and Travis McDougal, Damian, Jason and Davis Smith, Sonia Beltou, Monique and Tanya McDougal and too numerous to mention; son-in-law, Marcus Berkeley and daughter-in-law, Linda Scotland and other relatives and friends.
The service will be held April 17, 2021, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in Anna’s Retreat (next to the white rock). Tributes will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed with a service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at the time of service. The family also requests that guests wear shades of yellow. Service will be followed by the burial at Western Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Steven Macias
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Steven Macias, affectionately known as Stevo.
He was born Feb. 24, 1980, and passed away on March 25, 2021.
Steven Macias was survived by his father, Raul Macias; girlfriend Amy Laplace; sons, Kristian and Kyle Laplace, Tristin, and Steven Macias; best friend, Dru; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Henry John Mongie
Henry John Mongie passed away on March 24, 2021. A 57-year resident of St. John, Henry lived a life of adventure.
As a youth, Henry enjoyed the outdoors and sports. He was an avid swimmer, runner, boxer, fisherman, and abalone diver. He often reminisced about his years growing up in the little sea town of Hermanus, South Africa, where he was born and raised by his mother and two older sisters.
After high school, Henry apprenticed as an electrician, traveling throughout South Africa to work on various projects. During his last years in the country, Henry, along with his friends John and Barbara Knight, embarked on one of Henry’s proudest moments — the building of a dream yacht, forged from steel, a 30-month project that would take them on the high seas and a new life.
After setting sail, Henry arrived in the Virgin Islands in 1963 and fell in love with St. John, where he settled down.
Henry would go on to establish several successful businesses, including handyman services, charter boats, a travel agency, and a liquor store. He was an active member of the St. John Yacht Club, always competing out on the open water, even when it was a leisure sail!
Henry loved his life, building a home in Chocolate Hole and marrying twice, first to Sarah Bullock, with whom he had two children, and then to Maia Flanagan. Henry is survived by his older son, Jonathan, and his wife, Eva, and two loving grandchildren, Savannah and Wyatt, who live in Massachusetts, and his younger son Stefan, who lives in Florida.
Over the years, Henry cultivated many friendships, often recounting memories of fun and festive parties held at the residence. He loved to cook and socialize, welcoming guests into his home to have a cocktail, converse, and dine. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor and was always one to share a good joke. Perhaps more than any passion, Henry found solace everyday listening to a wide range of music.
Unfortunately, Henry’s life was beset with a serious disability. In his early 70s, he gradually lost his eyesight due to macular degeneration. However, that never stopped him from having a good time and seeking the company of others. Even up to his last months, Henry was intent on keeping his house in shape, buying and fixing up a boat, planning a fishing expedition, and welcoming in new and old friends.
Always an adventurer and extremely generous, Henry Mongie will be fondly remembered and live on in the hearts of those he touched.
Seema ‘Judi’ Nagelberg
Longtime resident of St. Thomas Seema “Judi” Nagelberg, owner of Island Meetings & Incentives (IMI) on St. Thomas, died in Miami on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
She was born in Lakewood, N.J., and moved to New York for a short period of time before moving to St. Thomas. In 1966 she came to St. Thomas on vacation with a friend and made St. Thomas her home from that moment.
Judi never met a stranger and had an endless sense of humor. With her gift to sell, socialize and organize it was only natural for her to start her own business, which she did in 1988. She worked hard and tirelessly to create the leading destination management company, IMI, which is still in business today.
Judi was preceded in death by her father, Ira; her mother, Rose; and brother, Sheldon.
Her survivors include her brother, Larry of New Jersey; and cousins too numerous to mention.
Judi’s island family stretched far and wide and all had a very special place in her heart and life.
Judi’s Celebration of Life will be Sunday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at Magens Bay Beach.
If you would like to drop a line or send a photo for the booklet please send to Judinagelberg@gmail.com
Please submit by the end of today.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution/donation to My Brother’s Workshop at https://www.classy.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Judi-Nagelberg/c333568 or the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas www.synagogue.vi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.