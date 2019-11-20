Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Rehena Brathwaite-Industrious, who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bishop William A. Industrious; sons, Julian M. Industrious, Sr., Gene A. Industrious Sr., Russell A. Industrious Sr.; daughters, Bridget (Joy) Industrious-Dorsey, Melva Industrious-Pickering, Sonia (Faye) Industrious, and Rehenia (Girlie) Industrious-Davis.
She is also survived by her siblings, Leander George, Emelda Brathwaite and Alvara Shaw; daughter-in-law, Felice Stevens-Industrious; sons-in-law, Andre T. Dorsey and Claxton E. Davis, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyrone Industrious Sr., Kimberly Industrious-Ayala, Julian M. Industrious Jr., Oheam, Okeam (Kilo), Okeamo, Ortis (Okebo) and Sgt. Okil (Dan-Dan) Freeman Sr., Laciba, Lacima and Leon Pickering Jr., Leann Pickering-Dubois, Ezra Gomez III, Sherrika Industrious, Sonika Ferrari-Thomas, Aquila Dorsey-Jackson, Tanya Industrious, Dr. Andrea Dorsey, Renee Barber, Carise, Shanise, Trika, Desa and Russell Industrious Jr., Gene Industrious Jr., Jinell, Jvaugn Industrious, Gynecia Industrious-Williams; great-grandchildren, Tyrone Industrious Jr., Gianni and Elyse Ayala, Alanique, Miracle, Oriya, Oryan, and Okil Freeman Jr., Laciba D., Larissa, and Larenia Pickering, A’Jani Larcheveaux, Serenity, Sincere and Miracle Lopez, Julian Jackson III, D’Lante Petersen, K’Daja Ottley, J’Neallya Gooding, Ya’Kirasky and Havanna Leach, MaKayla Industrious, Elizabethann and Timothy Wormley Jr., Kaylan Sam, K’Jani Industrious, Tekeiya Stewart, Telicia Industrious, Jazmonae Barber, GeNique, De’Nasia, Dmoi and Demari Industrious, Jeshurun Thomas, Keemora, Caleb and Julian Industrious III; nephews, Frankie, Ariel, Donald, Vernal Brathwaite, Julian Turnbull, Dennis McTavious, Earl and Kelvin Phillips, Dean Williams, Michel, Marvin and Michael George, Beris Turnbull, Kent Bernier Sr., Randy Foy; nieces, Almira Smith, Olivine and Nytha Brathwaite, Zandra Ritter, Coreen Brathwaite-Martin, Federicka Graneau, Bernice Turnbull-Jacobs, Rita Durant-Brin, Daphne Durant-Fahie, Barbara McTavious, Barbara Callwood, Carolyn Phillips-Lanclos, Jacqueline Phillips and Maureen Phillips-Canton, Muriel Ware;. sisters-in-laws, Thelma Todman and Dorothy Harrigan; brother-in-law, Jonathan (Donald) Industrious and Dennis McTavious Sr.; special friends, Esmie Stevens, Jenny and Horace Rogers, Iris Hobson, Pearla Industrious, Dr. Thelma Watson and Elsie Monsanto; adopted son, Hermon Corbett.
She’s also survived by the Romney, Abendigo, Brathwaite, Industrious, Freeman, Thomas, McCleverty, LeBron and Hedrington families and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Dec. 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home, with the service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's.
