Rehena Albertha Estrada, born on March 18, 1947, passed away on April 29, 2023, at the age of 76. She was a devoted Christian and follower of God, who lived a life of kindness and compassion towards others. She was survived by her three sisters, Elice Stewart, Leona Estrada and Eleanor Estrada; and one brother, Warren Estrada. She also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She passed away in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Throughout her life, Rehena dedicated herself to caring for the elderly and young children. Her selfless acts of kindness brought comfort to many people, and her faith in God was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Her family invites friends and loved ones to attend the funeral and burial services and celebrate Rehena's life. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who loved her, and her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in the hearts of many.
Rehena's life will be celebrated at the Gateway Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. A funeral service and burial will also take place in St. Thomas, USVI on June 2, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Eastern Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
