It is with the greatest sadness that the family announces the earthly transition of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, Rehenia F. Joshua, on April 11, 2020, in New York City.
She leaves to mourn, her daughters, Denise Russell Prince and La Verne Joshua Smith Mason; sons-in-law, Donald Prince and Samuel Mason; grandchildren, Troy A. Prince, Tashaun Prince, Princess Prince-McCoade, Tiffany Smith Todman, Tasheema Prince, Ajah O. Smith and Taleah Prince; great-grandchildren, Tyanna Prince, Najzhee Prince, Tijah M. Reynolds, Tamia, Amira and Zoi McCoade, De’Aundrey Everett, Ka’Ron, Bryson and A’Jahia Smith, Madison Pearson, Jericho Todman and Princess Prince; brother, Victor O. Frazer; sister, Blanche Frazer; nephews, Leroy Frazer, Tyrone (Wabang) Frazer, Keith Frazer, Elijah Petersen, Elijah and Abdul Hodge; nieces, Bianca Dazle, Mariana Ludvig, Joanne Souffront, Lorraine Chinnery, Micaha Petersen, Michelle Frazer, Aisha Thompson, Jacquline Frazer, Rehenia Frazer, Elise Frazer, Denise Frazer, Venice Frazer, Karen Crawford-Frazer Olufemi Francis, Rochelle Paine, Aileen Frazer, Rasheeda Frazer; ex-husband, Leonardo Joshua; godson, Gene Branch; special friends, Lottie Nugent, Carlos Stokes, the “Beach Ladies” and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Frazer and Amanda Blyden Dawson; brothers, Leroy (Shabazz Muhamed) Frazer, Ivan (Cachelle) Frazer; sisters, Cleo Potter, and Violet (Baba) Frazer; nephews, Leroy Frazer Jr., Malik Meyers, Dawn Frazer, David Paine Jr., and Alvin Morton; nieces, Deborah Potter, Celestina Muhamed and great- grandson, Judah Todman.
Celebrations of life will he held to honor our loved one in the near future, both in New York City and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and they will be announced at the appropriate time. We, her family, are thankful for your love, prayers and support during this time of grief.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.