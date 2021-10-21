Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rena Alicia Joshua on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 97.
She was survived by her brother, Pedrito Lanclos Sr. (Bernice); sister, Inger Lanclos; nieces, Denise L. Blyden (David), Sharlen A. Diggs, Jacqueline Walker, Monique Kirk, Michelle Industrious (Glen), Julia Jean Baptiste (William), Symra Lanclos; nephews, Kevin M. Scatliffe (Denise), the Rev. Dr. Calvin Van Beverhoudt, Darvin Jennings (Lena), Alston R. Freeman (Juana), Derek Lanclos, Shawn Lanclos (Francine), Denrek Lanclos ( Telma); great-nieces, Roshawn Richardson, Janelle Walker, Brittney Weekes,
Ariella Weekes, Amethyest Walker, Aliyah Bruno, Victoria Van Bevehoudt, Ne’Kyla Lanclos, Lynnesha Richards, Shequani Industrious, Kezia Jean Baptiste, Tiffani Lanclos, Tyra Lanclos, Khaid Jennings; great-nephews, William Richardson, Jay Diggs Jr. (Sekoia), Dennis Weekes Jr., Arielle Weekes, Vincent Lanclos Jr., Derek Lanclos Jr., Jeremiah Lanclos, Jarvis Lanclos, Darvin Jennings Jr., Darnell Jennings, Giovan Green; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; godsons, Halvor Van Heyningen, Wilbur Abramson; goddaughter, Rena Brown; special friends and family, Walter Abraham, Jewel Bacon, Zarine Harris, Carol Murray, Kara Holston, Carl and Shirley Jennings, Marietta Gilbert, Laurine Drake, Arnele Maldonado, Beverly Monsanto and Rosemarie Dennery Francis; and families of Joshua, Abraham, Lanclos, Graham, Donte, Monsanto, and Francois.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Oct. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
