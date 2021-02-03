The family of Renaldo Gerard Olive, better known as Ronnie and El Toro, announces the sudden passing away of their brother on Jan. 28, 2021.
He was survived by his brothers, Harry Jack Olive, Edwin “Pinky” Olive; his sisters, Margaret Mary Greaux, Mary Agnes Fernandez and Kathleen May Scarbriel; sisters-in-law, Aurea Olive, Hilda Huertas; nephews, Gerald Fernandez, Gerry Fernandez II, Greg Fernandez, David Scarbriel, Steven Scarbriel, Mark Scarbriel, Matthew Scarbriel, Carlos Enrique, Angel Enrique; nieces, Evangeline Bitsko, Catalina Johnson, Rosita Wheatley; and nieces-in-law, Betsy Scarbriel, Sandy Scarbriel, Stephanie Scarbriel, Kelly Scarbriel.
He was also survived by families and close friends, Judith Olive, Armelle Greaux, Romea Danet and family from St. Barts, Pete and Becky Ledee, Kathy Turbe and family, Huertas family, Mary and Joseph Olive, Charlie Olive, Joseph and Marie Cagna, Axel and Marie Magras, “Pico”, Lawrence Olive, Vince and Kate, Darrel, Roy Hansen, Larry Greaux, Lalal, Gordon Emmanuel, Charlie, Bobby Vante, Dick, Ginger, Maureen Petersen, Asta, Mr. and Mrs. William Payne Sr. and grandchildren, other relatives and special friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing of the body will be Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Hurley-Davis Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by cremation. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
