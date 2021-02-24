Renardo Christopher, affectionately known as "Renaldo" or "the lonely one," passed on Feb. 10, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and he resided in St. Thomas, V.I.
Renardo was survived by his wife of 54 years, MayRose Frett-Christopher; son, Renardo Christopher Jr.; daughters, Rosemarie Christopher-Jones and June Smith-Bramble; sons-in-law, Todd E. Jones and Anthony Bramble; granddaughters, Zerinah S. Christopher, Zerdaisha C. Jones, Bianca Caleb and Toni Bramble; grandsons, Jared R. Christopher, Jacey R. Christopher and Bjorn Caleb; sisters-in law, Adelina Frett, Madeline Frett-Smalls, Olivine Frett-Farrell, Magarita Frett-SeIkridge, Sylvanita Frett-Mayers, Judith Frett, Yvonne Frett-Hilaire, and Nidia Ocana-Frett; brothers-in-law, Etien O. Frett, Rudyard W. Frett, Evans "Amor" Frett, Vincent Selkridge, Jeremiah Mayers, and Victor Hilaire; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, March, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna's Retreat.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral service is entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.