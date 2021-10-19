The family of Rene Louis Donastorg Sr. is sad to announce his passing on Oct. 6, 2021. Rene Louis Donastorg, Sr. is survived by his wife, Felicita Donastorg; children, René L. Donastorg Jr., Raél L. Donastorg and Réah L. Donastorg-Joseph; grandchildren, Kymiko Li Joseph, KymLi Lyng Joseph and Judah Raél Donastorg; sisters, Tesla Donastorg Plaskett and Lisa Donastorg; and uncle, Betorino Duran.
His recognized close relatives include his nieces and nephews, Candace Parrilla, Christian Plaskett Jr., Corbin and Chelsa Plaskett, Carisa Plaskett-Hodge, Rashida Donastorg-Bess, Lisa Nicole Cloud Naugles, the late Rahim Shree Donastorg, Juana Donastorg-Issac and Vincente Donastorg; his sisters-in-law, Janice Donastorg and LaVerne Kim Donastorg; his daughters-in-law, Angela Marie Donastorg and Alexandra Donastorg; and his son-in-law, Keybo Joseph.
The first viewing is Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service from 10 to 11 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
