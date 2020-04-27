The funeral service for retired Virgin Islands police officer Reuben Rabsatt is set for today.
The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie. The body will be cremated.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin Rabsatt and Glanville Rabsatt.
He was survived by his lifelong partner, Eulalie Knight; brother, Leonard W. Rabsatt; sister-in-law, Carmen Rosado Rabsatt; sister, Elenor Rabsatt; brothers, Randolph Rabsatt; Andrese Rabsatt; great-nephews, Kevin Rabsatt, Leon Rabsatt; great niece, Angelina Rabsatt; sister-in-law, Barbara Rabsatt; nieces, Jenn Rabsatt, Nikki Rabsatt, Juana Reyes, Roselyn Ramirez Reyes; nephews, Anges Ramirez Reyes, Elijah Rabsatt, Shawn Rabsatt,; niece, Natalie Cabrera; great-nieces, Mai’Loni Coleman, Mai’Kayla Coleman, Mai’Kenzie Coleman; nephews, Jamos Natta, Leonard J. Rabsatt; niece-in-law, T’Quila Smith Rabsatt; great-nephew, Kaylin Rabsatt; niece, Shirra Brown; nephew-in-law, Zachary Brown; great-nieces, Zionah Brown, Alyssa; niece, Syhania I. Rabsatt; great-niece, Kalia Dyton; niece, Ezie Williams; great-niece, Je’Toya Creque.
Visit www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com on Wednesday for live streaming of the funeral for Reuben Rabsatt.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
