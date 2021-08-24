Ricardo Antonio Oquendo passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. He was born on St. Thomas at 2:22 a.m., on Nov. 13, 1981, and raised on St. John.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his grandmother, Leonie Hodge Riddle; and son, Rashad Oquendo.
He is survived by his wife, Tova Greene-Oquendo; children, Rohan Anthony Oquendo and Raia Aribella Oquendo; parents, Rascio and Leeann Oquendo; in-laws, Tony and Valerie Greene; grandmother, Audrey Oquendo; grandfather, William Robles; brothers, Rascio Oquendo Jr. and Raynaldo Love-Oquendo; sister, Razzilee Oquendo; sisters-in-law, Jamila Oquendo, Pamela Greene and Zandra Aina; brothers-in-law, Cordivious Love-Oquendo, Anthony Greene and Jay James; nephews, Ro’Melo Oquendo and Bode Aina; nieces, Royal Oquendo, Kafilia Aina and Laide Aina; uncles, Amos Hodge, James L Riddle, Calito Oquendo, William Robles Jr., Raymond Doway Jr. and Kenneth Martin; aunts, Jacquline Duncanson, Ruth Riddle, Susanna Riddle, Rachel Corbin, Cynthia Callwood Aurora Elie, Ingrid Doway, Necia Hodge-Peets and Sandra Callwood; cousins, Robert St.John Duncanson, Imhotep Duncanson, Makada Duncanson, Eustace Duncanson, Sandrina Preudhomme, Karrisa Preudhomme, Mahala Preudhomme, James L Riddle Jr., Jordan Riddle, Arianna Riddle, Justice Leonie Riddle, Ciara L Riddle, Corey Hodge, Esq., Noah J Riddle, William R Buggs,Jr., Summer Dru, Madison Riddle, Judah Riddle, Savannah Riddle, Mia Hodge, Siena Hodge, Tricia Oquendo, Quanecia Westmoreland, Quatari Moodie, Quashane Hodge, Treshia Oquendo, Kaleel Baron, Kristin Baron, Allison Elie, Sarah Elie and Joshua Elie; special family and friends, Kylan Penn, Maurice Wells, Kelson Jordan, Jeffrey Jones, Ibio Sealey, Nicolas Simmons, Danny Gustave, James Betty, Wendy Hickok, Keenan ‘Pye’ George, Kamal Hendricks, Asward Pickering, Nate Ross and Travis Rodgers; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, with the service will follow at 11 a.m. at Franklin Powell Sr. Park.
Interment will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
A repast will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Franklin Powell Sr. Park.
For directions and online condolences, visit, www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
