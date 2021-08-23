Ricardo Antonio Oquendo
Ricardo Antonio Oquendo passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. He was born on St. Thomas at 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 13, 1981, and raised on St. John, USVI.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his grandmother, Leonie Hodge Riddle; and his son, Rashad Oquendo.
He is survived by his wife, Tova Greene-Oquendo; and children, Rohan Anthony Oquendo and Raia Aribella Oquendo; his parents, Rascio and Leeann Oquendo; his in-laws, Tony and Valerie Greene; his grandmother, Audrey Oquendo; his grandfather, William Robles; his brothers, Rascio Oquendo Jr. and Raynaldo Love-Oquendo; his sister, Razzilee Oquendo; his sister-in-laws, Jamila Oquendo, Pamela Greene and Zandra Aina; his brothers-in-law, Cordivious Love-Oquendo, Anthony Greene and Jay James; his nephews, Ro’Melo Oquendo and Bode Aina; his nieces, Royal Oquendo, Kafilia Aina and Laide Aina; his uncles, Amos Hodge, James L Riddle, Calito Oquendo, William Robles Jr., Raymond Doway Jr. and Kenneth Martin; his aunts, Jacquline Duncanson, Ruth Riddle, Susanna Riddle, Rachel Corbin, Cynthia Callwood, Aurora Elie, Ingrid Doway, Necia Hodge-Peets and Sandra Callwood; his cousins, Robert St. John Duncanson, Imhotep Duncanson, Makada Duncanson, Eustace Duncanson, Sandrina Preudhomme, Karrisa Preudhomme, Mahala Preudhomme, James L Riddle Jr., Jordan Riddle, Arianna Riddle, Justice Leonie Riddle, Ciara L Riddle, Corey Hodge, Esq., Noah J. Riddle, William R. Buggs,Jr., Summer Dru, Madison Riddle, Judah Riddle, Savannah Riddle, Mia Hodge, Siena Hodge, Tricia Oquendo, Quanecia Westmoreland, Quatari Moodie, Quashane Hodge, Treshia Oquendo, Kaleel Baron, Kristin Baron, Allison Elie, Sarah Elie and Joshua Elie; special family and friends, Kylan Penn, Maurice Wells, Kelson Jordan, Jeffrey Jones, Ibio Sealey, Nicolas Simmons, Danny Gustave, James Betty, Wendy Hickok, Keenan “Pye” George, Kamal Hendricks, Asward Pickering, Nate Ross and Travis Rodgers; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 3 to 5 p.m.
The second viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Frank Powell Park in Cruz Bay, St. John, from 10 to 11 a.m., the service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John. The repass is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frank Powell Park.
For directions and online condolences, please visit, www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
