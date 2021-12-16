Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ricardo “Etto” Belgarda on Nov. 8, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Leisha Mathew Belgarda; sisters, Carmen Monell, Iris Jacobs, Jacqueline Alvarez, Esther Alvarez; brother, Hector Alvarez; brother-in-law, Charles Jacobs; nieces, Carmencita Alexander, Provi Alexander, Kishma Thomas, Shantel Jacobs-Dawson, Sherika Jacobs; nephews, Denzil Alexander, Andre Daniel, Jovan Daniel, Kishsion Thomas, Raphael Christian; cousin, Fransisco Julian; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 8 to 9 a.m. and the funeral service will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
