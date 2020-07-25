Our dearly beloved, the Rev. Fr. Richard Abbott, died after 80 years of life on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Acworth, Georgia.
A virtual service, with viewing, was held at 11 a.m. June 27; it was officiated by Fr. Gordon Okunsanya, priest of St. Teresa’s Episcopal Church in Acworth.
Commendation and committal were performed by our bishop, the Rt. Rev. Ambrose Gumbs, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.
The virtual service was viewed by many of his relatives and friends.
Honoring the Rev. Fr. Abbott’s request, cremation was done on June 30.
A memorial service (to be held at a later time due to COVID-19) will be held on St. Croix when the risks regarding the pandemic are minimized, controlled.
Our family (his wife, Mary V. Abbott) appreciates all the prayers, calls, messages, flowers, and caring sentiments of love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.