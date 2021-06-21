The Rev. Fr. Richard Abbott was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to James and Sarah L. Abbott on May 12, 1940. He died June 26, 2020.
He was the eight of nine children, seven of which preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Agnes G. Alexander; son, Alvin A. Dawson; and grandchild, Sonya Alexander.
He was survived by his beloved wife, Mary V. Abbott; children, Beverley C. Reid, Hubert C. Alexander, Richard Smith, Ashley and Rety Alexander, Cheryl C. Liburd, Aubrey A. Joseph, Earl Baker and Anthony A. Dawson; adopted children, Alvin A. Milligan, Jacklyn Dyer, Natasha and Valence Modeste, Ophila N. Jackson, Leticia Harley, Lyn and Carol Burke, Maureen Ventura, Yvonne P. Westerman, Kitichia Weeks, Carla Jarvis, Joanne U. Barry, Esther and Daun Joseph, Cusa Holloway, Maria and Chrisy Henry, Petrona M. Alexander, Oran Bowery, Eurece Hendricks, Lydel P. Shaw, Pearl and Pedro Parrilla, Danica David and Carla Jarvis; sisters, Marion Francis and Claire L. Roker; brother, Antonio Abbott; son-in-law, David Reid; brother- in-law, Stafford Gilead; grandchildren, Isaiah Henry (Shana), Brittany Dawson, Brandon Dawson (Emilie), Victoria C. Reid, Kayla, Chadasia, and Jeremiah Alexander, Ashley D. and Alexis Alexander, Kriston and Tyana Liburd, Josiah Thomas; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Bryson Dawson, Devan Holloway; and nieces and nephews, Marisa Wheatley, Deborah Leonard-Blyden, Lorna Harley, Anna Francis, Marian Francis-Martin, Marcia Smalls, Wayne, Ronald and Jason Abbott, William and Micheal Richards, Earl Victoria, Peter and Lawrence Andrews, Mario, Raphael, Roberto, Austin and Justin Francis, William White, Linnell Abbott, Hilda Abbott, Eloise, Casmore and Esonica Charles, Daphne, Alvin, Kenneth and Dalma Browne, Robert A. George, Ida May and Bevrita Browne.
The Rev. Fr. Richard Abbott was also survived by brother/forever friends, Elroy Sprauve, Chester William, Franklin D. Jarvis, Maurice Francis, Reynold Joseph, Charles Anthony, Frederick Joseph, Augustin Henderson, Leroy Hamilton and Ira Galloway; sister/friends, Lucille Browne, Sylvia Gibbs and family, Joanne U. Barry, Cassilda Joseph, Dianne Henderson, Senator Alicia (Chucky) Hansen, Shirley Clasp and Edith Gilbert; and godchildren, Micheal Henry, Amadeo Milligan, Maurice Liddie, Kai, Kaira and Kaila Joseph, Chelsey Holloway, Tyler Alexis, Tamara Benjamin and Kyron Edwards.
He was also survived by villagers and spiritual supporters, Bishop Ambrose Gumbs and Phyllis, Albert and Marie Schuster, Esdel Hansen, Canon Fr. Gregory Gibson, Fr. Alric Francis, Canon Julian Clark, Canon Lionel Rymer, the Rev. Aida Nieves and San Francisco Episcopal Church family, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church family, the Rev. Fr. Gordon Okunsaya/St. Teresa’s Episcopal Church family, Acworth, Ga., Pat Holloway, Fr. George Franklin, Pastor Chesley Roebuck, the Rev. Dr. Jeremy Francis, the Rev. Dr. Moni McIntyre, Apostle Eleanor A. Estrada, Cheryl and Jerome Ambrose, Monette Loblack, Edith Bassue, Edith Gilbert, Bridget C. Dawson, Victoria S. Smith, Winston and Joan Georges, Juel Molloy, Dean and Vanda Baptiste family and his dominoes partners, Yvette and Chever (Jahz) Danaldson, Verna Henry, Lillian Sutherland, Rena Sarauw, Merlin Taylor, Cora Streaker and family, Yolanda Francis, Cheryl Browne, Jannah Kabir, Riise Richards, Calvin Morris and family, Estia Francis, Ermyne Huggins, Jennifer Campbell, Conrad and Hyacinth Gore, Samuel Freeman, Dr. and Mrs. Chung Suh, Dr. Ian Cook, Vewiser Dixon, Harrella Goodwin, Celia Daniel, Vincent James, Hazel Soto, Sherline Williams, Richard Schrader and family, Monica and Bernard Jacobs, attorney Emile Henderson III, attorney Yvette R. Edwards, Genevieve Edney, Diane Browne and family, Accelyn and Julie Morton, Sandra Tayler, Magda and Larry Finch, June Adams and family, Olive May and Merrill Walcott and family, attorney Maxwell McIntosh, attorney Anthony Kiture, Monique (Rebel) Motta, Melba C. Biggs, Francis Benjamin, Dr. Charles, Don and Bernard Perez , Dr. Bong Domingo, Gloria Vivott, Brenda Burrows, Juliet L. McFarlane, Claudia Anthony, Amelia Joseph, Mary Duggan, Cheryl Brown, Ruth Lawrence Dublin, Dorothy Whyte, Inez Harris, Aurelia Richards, Seales family, Renford Wallace, Beryl Doward, Sheryl Parris, Curtis and Florice Williams, Genevieve Allen, Deanne Sackey, Carmen Bastian, Samuel Freeman, Clara Harris, Kimberly Samuel, Dianne T. Seales, Betty Wilson, Cynthia, Carlos, Curtis and Carla Walcott, Carmen Mills, Earl and Mia Baker, Steve Davis, Brenda Christian, Shermaine Samuel, Yvette Raymond, Sonia John, Marie, Gabrielle Alexandre and family, Francis Clouden, Gloria and Clifford Joseph, Hazel Soto, Ray Fenton, Jerome Bryan and family, Myra Ballantine, Sgt. Naomi Joseph, Claudette Honore, Marlon and Aldyth Anthony and family, Hycinth Hewlett, Kenneth Williams, Senator John Bell, David and Irene Wilkinson; Pittsburgh family: Verna Chrichlow and family, Teppany Aguilera, members of the church of Holy Cross, Kelly Street, Pittsburgh; and James Funeral Home/entire family.
In memory of our love for the Rev. Fr. Richard Abbott and his exquisite life, a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in F’sted, St. Croix. The tribute begins at 10:30 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m.
The COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and masks will be required.
