Richard Antonio Penn
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard (Sharf) Penn, age 50, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, informs his family and friends of his passing. Richard died in Stockbridge, Ga., on May 25, 2021, five days after his mother passed away.
Sharf was a member of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Class of 1990 and worked with VITELCO and Innovative, now Viya, for 17 years as a business systems telephone technician.
Sharf was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Geraldo Stephens and Oliver Penn; grandmothers, Ena Stephens and Violet Gordon-Penn; father, Reuben Penn Sr.; mother, Sylvia Stephens-Penn; brother, Reuben Penn Jr.; aunts, Beryl Stephens, Enid Estrill and Geraldine James; and cousin, Randy Stephens.
Sharf is survived by his brother, Rishi Penn; sisters, Reubina and Racquel Penn and Raissa Penn-Beaver; aunts, Altagracia Stephens, Darriel Lee, Gloria Matthias, Josepha Gerard and Muriel Penn-Jerigan; first cousins, Ann Swan, Anthony, Arleen and Athena Gerard, Alfred Hodge, Caila Jerigan, Cheryl Lee, Andrecen, Cynthia, David, Dexter, John, Mitchell, Randy, Rubina, Sebastian and Steven Penn, Gloria Wheatley, Kenneth Steele Jr., Mario Estrill Jr., Marcus Smith Sr., Melvin James, Michelle Dudley, Neal Smith, Ramona James-Allamby, Robert, Steven and Alvin Matthias, Roger Lee, Shanna Burroughs, Sharon McDowell, Tracy Russ and Verna Monsanto; brother-in-law, Jeff Beaver; sister-in-law, Amel Christopher-Penn; uncles, Glanville and Randolph Penn and Samuel and Liston Jacobs; nieces, Raissa and Ravynne Jacobs, Gisselle Rivera, Latifah Warrell, and Romijn, Raiyne, Renza, Rishani, Shereka and Shebreka Penn, nephews, Curtis Jacobs, Randy and Raquan Penn and Jaquan George; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; special mentioned family and friends: Kenneth Steele Jr., Kimo Estrill, Arthur “Brigo” Raymo III, Halbert ”Uncle Jo” Joseph, his godmother, Evelyn Freeman; and his Monster Hill family.
The first viewing for Sharf will take place Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will take place Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with service to follow immediately after. Interment will be in the Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are made under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Tributes can be emailed to richardpenntributes@gmail.com.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
