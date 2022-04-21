Dr. Richard Audley Lloyd, born Dec. 20, 1948, died April 9, 2022.
He was survived by his spouse, Heather A. Lloyd; children, Richard and Dion Lloyd and Dr. Crystal McIntosh-Clarke; grandchildren, Nubian, Royale, Harper and Hailey Lloyd and Audriana Clarke; son-in-law, Robbie Clarke; sisters, Dr. Celia Turney and family, Dr. Ruth Koko and family; Dr. Anna Gumbs and family, Anastasia (Stacy) Richardson and family; brothers, Joseph, Leonard, Hudson, Jason and Herman Lloyd and their family; stepson, Malvin Hendrickson; and many other relatives including aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, godchildren and friends.
The funeral service will be Thursday, April 28. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service 10 a.m. at Westley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.