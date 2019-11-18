Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Richard Callwood Jr. at the age of 88. He died quietly in his St. Thomas home on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with his wife of 57 years, Dr. Gloria B. Callwood, RN, at his side.
Richard also leaves to mourn, his children, Richard Callwood III, Karl Callwood, Francis Callwood (wife Allison), Yvette Callwood Spencer (husband Curtis), Concha Callwood Reid (husband Terry), Fern Callwood, Austell Callwood, Elena Callwood Hernandez (husband Robert); grandchildren, Johnathon Callwood, Katherine Callwood Donovan, Mark Callwood, Keleab Spencer, Michael Spencer, Terry Reid, Jr., Kayla Reid, Cristian Reid, Imani Benjamin, Joshua Benjamin, Daniel Etienne, Nikolas Hernandez, Jordan Hernandez, Jazmyn Hernandez, Rachael Rogers; great- grandchild, Cora Donovan; brothers, Angel Callwood, Horace Callwood (wife Beulah), James Rhymer (wife Bernice), Verne Callwood (wife Audrey); sisters-in-law, Doris Shannon; brothers-in-law, James Jones, Earl Brooks; nieces and nephews, Lorna Harley, Angela Brown, Linda Callwood, Warren Callwood, Calito Rhymer Jr., Candice Rhymer, Carlos Rhymer, Charis Rhymer, Cory Rhymer, Creadel Rhymer, Callie Carty, Carol Callwood, Chester Callwood, Cynthia Callwood, Debra Callwood McDuffey, Denise Callwood-Brathwaite, Dwayne Callwood, Karen Callwood, Susanna Callwood-Smith, Wayne Callwood, Calvin Callwood, Cathy Callwood Fauntroy, Chaneel Callwood Daniels, Charise Callwood Lettsome, Cindy Callwood Lewis, Gilbert Callwood, Horace Callwood, Jr., James (Jamie) Rhymer, Jr, Jeanette Rhymer, Joanne Rhymer, Joel Rhymer, Julio Rhymer, Ikeisha Callwood, Karl Callwood, Keith Callwood Jr., Kirk Callwood, Kenrick Callwood, Kendal Callwood, Kim Callwood, Kevin Callwood, Verna Callwood, Verne Callwood Jr.; special relatives and friends, Paquita Stevens, Felicita Richards, Viola Smith, Leonard “Brother” Bonelli, Hubert Raimer, and many more beloved nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, godchildren, and cousins too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Hurley's Funeral Home from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The second viewing will be Friday, Nov. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Foundation. Checks may be dropped off at the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation executive offices in Tutu Park Mall; or mailed to P.O. Box 503177, St. Thomas, V.I. 00805-3177.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
