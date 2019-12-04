Richard "Howard" (Fahie) Foy, age 95, born to Theophilus "Wally" Fahie and Clemencia Fahie, a high-spirited and spunky family man, was called home to be with our heavenly Father on Nov. 9, 2019.
He is survived by his close friend, Gladys Williams; three children, Liston Foy, Jennita Foy, and Magarita Foy; daugther-in-law, Dianne Foy; and his three siblings, Zephaniah Fahie, Ruth Ann Anthony, and Cephus Fahie.
He will be reunited with his four siblings, Lesmora Foy, Austin Fahie, Herman Fahie Sr., and Nellie Fahie. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will take place Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home and again from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Christchurch Methodist. Services will begin following the viewing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Christchurch Methodist.
