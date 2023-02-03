Richard L O’Bymachow, a.k.a. Poor Richard. a longtime resident of the beautiful Virgin Islands died peacefully on Jan. 7 surrounded by loved ones. He loved the VI and the people within his community. A simple talk on the street in town with a neighbor passing by fulfilled his life. Richard loved the people of this island and he will miss all of you.
Richard was born on August 14, 1942 and raised in West Haven CT. He received higher education and earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering at the University of New Haven. After a career in engineering, Richard opened a chain of retail clothing stores called Poor Richards in CT, and eventually on St Thomas down on Garden Street.
Richard is survived by his sister, Marion Wilcox of North Branford, CT and his six children, Rick O’Bymachow of the VI and CT, Beth O’Bymachow of Clinton, CT, Timothy O’Bymachow of Guilford, CT, Caden O’Bymachow of Guilford, CT, Rachel, O’Bymachow, of Florida and Tiara O’Bymachow of the VI. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachary O’Bymachow of Stuart, FL, Evan O’Bymachow of New Haven, CT, Alex O’Bymachow, of Clinton, CT, Jaydon O’Bymachow of Clinton, CT, Joseph O’Bymachow of Guilford, CT and Lincoln O’Bymachow of FL.
Richard was the youngest of seven children, Florence, Michael, Joseph, Grace, Marion, Charles, and the son of Sabina and Michael O’Bymachow.
A memorial service, which is being planned, will be announced at a later date.
