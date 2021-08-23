It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard T. Beers on July 22, 2021, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Rich was born Jan. 27, 1959, in St. Thomas, V.I. He was raised in St. Thomas and attended All Saints Cathedral School and graduated with high honors in 1977. He was also a National Merit Scholar and a Presidential Scholar. Rich attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a bachelor of science degree in art and design. Upon completion of his degree, he moved back to St. Thomas and worked for architectural firms.
Rich was a highly intelligent, kind, generous and compassionate person with a great sense of humor. He loved reading, animals, playing the electric bass and especially working on developing software on his computer. Rich was often the “go to” person whenever his family, friends and colleagues encountered a difficult computer issue. And, without hesitation, Rich would solve the problem. Most of all, Rich loved his family and friends. We loved him very much and will miss him tremendously.
Rich was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Smith; his father, George Beers; and his stepfather, David Smith. He is survived by his stepmother, Luisa Beers; sisters, Tracey Jackson and Tina Brunt; brothers-in-law, Mike Jackson and Shane Brunt; niece and nephew, Gabriella Brunt and Alex Brunt; and several other family members.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
