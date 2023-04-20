With great sadness the Walters family would like to announce the going home of Richard Walters, who passed away on Feb. 23, 2023. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Elaine George Walters; his sisters, Cecilia Walters -Smith, Celestine Believes, Helen Walters and Hyllis Walters; and his brother Juanito Walters Jr.
His surviving family includes his daughters, Rena Walters-Colin, Robin Walters-Fredrick, Rosalia Walters, Roxanne Walters, Lashona Walters and Trichelle Walters.
Richard believed in life and always knowing it was to be celebrated. Richard was a dad, a veteran, a master plumber and served as a U.S. Virgin Islands firefighter. So we take this time to celebrate the awesome and extraordinary life of Richard Jude Walters. The family and friends he left behind will hold memories of Richard forever in their hearts.
Memorial service for Richard Walters will be held on April 21, 2023, at Holy Family Church.
