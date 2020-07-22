We regret to announce the passing of Rique Wayne Winston Ashby, also known as “Bigsmarts,” who died July 9, 2020.
The first and only viewing will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Turnbull Funeral and Crematory Services, with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lester Ashby Sr.; father, Enrique Ashby; uncle, Ariel Ashby Sr.; and cousin, Jamal Ashby.
Rique is survived by his mother, Lisa M. Nibbs; adopted mother, Christina Miller; special uncle/godfather, Jimez P.E. “Boogie” Ashby Sr.; grandparents, Olga Colon-Meyers, Joyce Bryan-Kean and Jose B. Kean II; daughter, Rae’Monet Ashby; sister, Rinesa Ashby; adopted sister, Jinniah Dowdye; brother, Riquoi Ashby; nieces, J’elle Penn and Jada Penn; nephew, Jai Samuel; aunts, Monique Nibbs-Farrington, Nicole and LuAnne Roberts, Lynn Millin, Vynette Garfield Willock, Dr. Charity and Ashley Ashby; uncles, Dexter Ashby, Dr. Bernard Ashby, Jan Ashby, Lester Ashby Jr., and Jose Kean III; great-aunts, Maria Bastain, Priscilla Lawrence, Nilda Colon-Millin, Marcia Colon-Hodge, Rosalind Bryan, Yvonne Ashby and Victoria Ashby-Charles, great-uncles, Michael, Gregory, Phillip and Steven Ashby; great-great-aunts, Clely Berry and Carmen Sibilly; cousins, Jerome Donovan, Shereka Penn, Jahleel, Tahfarie, and Jahilyah Farrington, Eric Lee Jr., Ashlee Henry, Nia Roberts, Caliah and C’Aylah Charleswell, Akim, A’Kori, A’Kairi Blyden, K’Jahry Farrington, Leslie Jr., Kasai and Kaisan Millin, and Marlena Olivia-Lynn Lowe, Cynthea Ashby-Pope, Jimez Ashby Jr., J’Moi Ashby, Jivette Ashby, Jayne Ashby, Lester Ashby III and Jahzeel Ashby, Ariel Ashby Jr. and Alissa Ashby, Tatiyanna, Adrianna and Jeremiah Ashby, Charianny and Camilla Ashby de Rodriquez, Anico’ Ashby; godson, C’mouri White; special friends, Monee Frett, Shequise Williams, Shamoi Charleswell, Celestino White Jr., William Chesterfield, Shamal, Shaquan, Shanoui, Shaeem, Shaki and Shaakilah Miller, K’niqua Fredericks, Deshawn and Alson Creque Jr., Alany Petersen, Kahlid Gerrad, Kashif and Richard George, Gitano Creque and Kadani Barthlette, C’Quon Penn; extended family, Jenifer, Glenda David and family, Jeannine Bonelli and family, Kyza A. Callwood and family, Gwendolyn Ryan and family, Kisha Williams and family, Nadja Harrigan and family; Nicholas Maynard Sr. and family; A9 Trucking Enterprises family, and the Ashby, Sibilly, Roberts, Millin and Noorehead families.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.