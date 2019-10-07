We would like to announce the passing of Rita Celestine Breedy Pole, affectionately known as Muddy and Sister Pole. Rita was 92 on Sept. 14..
She died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Her loving husband of 59 years, Daniel Arnold Pole, went before her on Monday, Jan. 5, 2004. She was the last surviving sibling of her Breedy family.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Desmond L. Wattley, Jr., Venere Emanuel Hutchinson, and Victor Emanuel Hutchinson and Vincent Emanuel Hutchinson (twins).
She is survived by her four children, Hubert Alden Pole, Jeannette L. Pole Wattley, Glenridge Arnold Pole, and Ingrid A. Pole Hutchinson. Her grandchildren are Henville Alden Pole Sr., Dr. Nnamdi Pole, Ngozi Pole, Ifeanyi Pole, Donna Wattley-Phang, Curtis Wattley, Rahmel Wattley, Monifa Elaine Pole, Mwai Osaze Pole, Vietta Ann Hutchinson Charles, Verona Celeste Hutchinson, Deborah Vania Hutchinson and Daniel Vaughn Hutchinson (twins).
She had 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind three sisters-in-law, Daphne Barker, Constance Cudjoe and Brenda Bodkin. She has a host of other relatives too numerous to name. Her godchildren are Kayla Carty, Mavis Neptune, Samuel Rhymer, Kenval Thomas, Brandon Turnbull, and others. She has a host of special friends.
Rita Celestine Pole’s funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. It will take place at the Church of God of Prophecy at C-5 Hoffman --- by the Donoe intersection --- in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Tributes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m.
The interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2. All of the family and friends of Rita Celestine Breedy Pole are advised of her passing.
