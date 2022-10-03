The family regrets to announce the passing of their beloved Rita Robles , who died Oct. 1, 2022.
She is survived by a son, David Butler; daughter, Akella Robles; mother, Beulah Larcheveaux Wilson; sisters, Lavern Robles, Diane Robles, Beatrice Robles, Cherise Robles; and a brother, Pablo Medina.
She was preceded in death by aunts, Beryl Cardoze, Eldra Larcheveaux Calistro, Rita Larcheveaux Santos and Louise Larcheveaux Ali; and and uncle, Archibald Larcheveaux.
Also left to mourn are Eleanor Larcheveaux Tyson, Elsie Monsanto, Jean Robles Wilshire, Joyce Robles Potter, Lorraine Francis Edwards, Una Cousins, Gertude Robles Plaskett, Ethel Robles Joseph, Ann Marie Robles Lettsome; uncles, Angel Robles, Lionel Robles Jr., Elridge Robles, Lionel Larcheveaux, , Aubrey Benjamin.
Honorary pallbearers are David Butler, Pablo Medina, Kahlil Larcheveaux, Kwame Callwood, Troy Mahoney Sr., Tizoni Mahoney, Lionel Larcheveaux, Aubrey Benjamin, Leon Monsanto Jr., Allan Lans Jr., Leonard Calistro andAubrey Larcheveaux.
Special friends, Lorraine Schnieder, Karen Frett, Jenice VanHeyningen, Pastor Michael Chinnery, Debra Henneman-Smith and Jacqueline Francis.
The first viewing will take place on Thursday, Oct.6, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a 10 o’clock service. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.